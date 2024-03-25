A27 closed at Fareham following fatal collision - police appeal for witnesses

The A27 at Fareham is closed this evening (March 25) after a serious collision in which a man died.
By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Mar 2024, 21:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fareham Police have said they were called to a collision at 7.26pm between a grey Nissan Qashqai and a black Volkswagen Golf in which a man sadly died.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate what happenedPolice are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate what happened
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate what happened

Emergency services remain on the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for several more hours while investigations continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement police said: "Despite the efforts of emergency services at the scene, the driver of the Nissan – a man aged in his 80s – was pronounced dead a short while later. His next of kin have been informed.

"The A27 is currently closed in both directions between the Quay Street roundabout and junction 11.

"These closures are likely to be in place for several hours, so we advise motorists to avoid this area while emergency services continue to work at the scene.

"We thank you for your patience, and will endeavour to provide you with any further updates when we are able to do so.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured the incident on Dash Cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1790 of 25 March 2024."

Related topics:A27Emergency servicesFareham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.