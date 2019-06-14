A27 crash causing delays between Havant and Portsmouth

A CRASH on the A27 is causing delays for motorists this afternoon.

Google Traffic is reporting that there has been a collision on the Havant bypass and that it is causing travel disruptions heading westbound this afternoon.

There are delays on the A27 this afternoon. Picture: Google Traffic

The crash is adding to the delays being cause by a burst water main on Hayling Road, Hayling Island.

Police have advised buses, coaches and lorries to avoid attempting to drive into the island and asked motorists to ‘please be patient' as there is ‘significant build up of traffic’ in the area.

Google Traffic is showing that traffic is slow heading from Havant towards Portsmouth on the A27 this afternoon.

ROMANSE is reporting that there are currently delays of 15 minutes on the road.

