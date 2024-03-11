A27: Delays of 16 minutes on A27 eastbound backing to Emsworth according to AA traffic news
The AA traffic news has reported delays this evening on the A27 near Emsworth.
According to the AA traffic news, there are heavy delays of 16 minutes on the A27 this evening (March 11). The delays are eastbound and they backing all the way to Emsworth and they start near Hambrook. Google maps is showing that there has been a collision.