A27: "Heavy traffic" causes delays for drivers after incident

"Heavy traffic" is causing delays for drivers after an incident on the A27.
By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:21 GMT
Drivers are being warned of delays on the A27 Chichester by-pass following an incident around 1.30pm.

AA Traffic News reported: "Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled car on A27 Chichester By-Pass Eastbound from B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke Roundabout) to A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout)."

