A27: "Heavy traffic" causes delays for drivers after incident
"Heavy traffic" is causing delays for drivers after an incident on the A27.
Drivers are being warned of delays on the A27 Chichester by-pass following an incident around 1.30pm.
AA Traffic News reported: "Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled car on A27 Chichester By-Pass Eastbound from B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke Roundabout) to A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout)."
