A27: Lane closure in effect on A27 eastbound from Havant Road to Cathedral Way - delays
A lane closure is in effect on the A27 eastbound whilst construction takes place but delays are building as a result.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is slow traffic on the A27 eastbound from A259 Havant Road (Emsworth junction) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). The lane closure is due to roadworks that will be taking place.