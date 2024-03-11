A27: Lane closure in effect on A27 eastbound from Havant Road to Cathedral Way - delays

A lane closure is in effect on the A27 eastbound whilst construction takes place but delays are building as a result.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Mar 2024, 17:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There is slow traffic on the A27 eastbound from A259 Havant Road (Emsworth junction) to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). The lane closure is due to roadworks that will be taking place.

For more information, click here.

Related topics:A27TrafficHampshireWest SussexChichester