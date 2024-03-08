"We will be carrying out a further clean-up of the affected area tonight and tomorrow and potentially into the weekend following discussions with National Highways, West Sussex County Council and the Environment Agency.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

"We're sorry for the impact this has caused since Wednesday evening, we will be monitoring this issue closely and we will continue to work in the area, and provide updates should there be any further impact."