A27 reopens near Chichester following flooding - Southern Water issues statement
The eastbound lane of the A27 near Chichester has reopened after it was closed due to flooding.
Southern Water issued a statement saying: "This section of the A27 now re-open.
"We will be carrying out a further clean-up of the affected area tonight and tomorrow and potentially into the weekend following discussions with National Highways, West Sussex County Council and the Environment Agency.
"We're sorry for the impact this has caused since Wednesday evening, we will be monitoring this issue closely and we will continue to work in the area, and provide updates should there be any further impact."