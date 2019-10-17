Have your say

There have been delays for drivers coming off the M27 into Fareham this evening after an incident.

Two lanes were blocked westbound on the A27 by the Delme Roundabout flyover. One lane was reopened at about 6pm.

Traffic has been backing up to the M27 junction 11 exit road, with drivers warned to expect delays if they are travelling westbound on the motorway.

Drivers were diverted away from the incident, with emergency services arriving.

Eleanor Davies, 21 from Portsmouth, was driving home from Fareham when she saw the incident.

She said firefighters, ambulance crews and police have been on the scene.

Miss Davies said: 'Pretty much every road in Fareham is blocked off at the moment.

'Everyone is being diverted off the junction of the bridge and back on it again.

'It looks like all the roads in an out of the town are basically gridlocked - it's never usually like this.'