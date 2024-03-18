A3 Bypass: Drivers warned of traffic delays after flooding
Drivers are being warned of closures on the A3 Bypass.
Flooding led to closures last week near Liss. Now AA Traffic News is reporting issues for drivers today on the stretch.
The AA said: "Entry ramp closed and one lane closed due to flooding on A3 Bypass Northbound near Liss turn off. One (of two) lanes on the main carriageway is closed along with the entry slip."
