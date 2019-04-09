A3(M): All lanes reopened after vehicle is ‘completely destroyed’ by fire

Have your say

ALL lanes on the A3(M) are running smoothly again after a vehicle was ‘completely destroyed’ in a fire.

Crews from Havant and Cosham were called to a blaze close to J1, northbound, at Blendworth at 2.13pm.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was ‘completely destroyed’ in the fire.

It was put out using two breathing apparatus and two hosereels at about 2.30pm.

Lane one of the A3(M) remained closed after the fire was put out because of damage caused to the road.

This caused motorists to face delays as long as 25 minutes until about 4pm – with queues stretching from Chalton Lane in Clanfield to Waterlooville Golf Course.

The News has approached South Central Ambulance Service for more information.