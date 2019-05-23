A3(M) delays as lane blocked after incident near Clanfield 

COMMUTERS are being warned that they face delays on the A3(M) this morning.

A lane has been blocked following a road traffic incident on the northbound carriageway.

Motorists are being warned that there are delays of approximately 15 minutes as a result of the incident this morning.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#A3 Northbound - Lane 2 BLOCKED between Chalton Ln #Clanfield and B2070 #Buriton due to RTI, approx 15 mins delay from #A3M J1 #Catherington.’

Commuters are warned to expect delays

