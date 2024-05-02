A3 Traffic: Hindhead Tunnel technical problem results in tunnel closure and long delays for drivers
The Hindhead Tunnel was forced to close on Thursday, May 2 due to a technical issue. The closure caused delays of up to 50 minutes as queues on the northbound side reached back to Liphook. The southbound lane has reopened but the northbound section reportedly remains closed.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “#A3 #Hindhead - Hindhead Tunnel remains CLOSED northbound due to a technology issue, and heavy delays on approach heading back towards #Liphook of approx 50 minutes.”
National Highways: South East also provided an update on the situation on X: “UPDATE: The #A3 #HindheadTunnel in #Surrey is now open southbound but the northbound remains closed. Work is still ongoing to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience.”
While there has been no further official update regarding the opening of the northbound route through the tunnel, AA Traffic News is reporting that this has opened but with delays still ongoing. They said: “Slow traffic due to Technical problems on A3 Hindhead Tunnel Northbound between Grayshott and Thursley. Both sides of the tunnel are now open following technical problems. Residual delays remain.”
