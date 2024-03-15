A3 Traffic: One lane closed northbound due to flooding with delays building between Sheet and Liss.
One lane is closed on a major Hampshire road with delays building for morning commuters
The A3 has one lane closed northbound between the A272 Sheet and Liss with delays building. The current delay is around ten minutes however, this could potentially get worse as morning rush hour continues.
The AA live traffic update states: "Delays increasing on A3 Northbound between A272 and Flexcombe Lane. Average speed ten mph."
