A303 road closure westbound near Andover following road traffic incident - heavy delays

There are delays of approximately 30 minutes on the A303 following a road traffic incident.
The A303 westbound has been closed due to a road traffic incident at the A342 Weyhill Road, Andover. There are heavy delays on approach and the delays are approximately 30 minutes currently.

