A303 road closure westbound near Andover following road traffic incident - heavy delays
There are delays of approximately 30 minutes on the A303 following a road traffic incident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A303 westbound has been closed due to a road traffic incident at the A342 Weyhill Road, Andover. There are heavy delays on approach and the delays are approximately 30 minutes currently.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.