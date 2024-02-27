News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

A34: Vehicle fire blocks lane between Bullington Cross and Whitchurch with heavy delays for drivers

Drivers face heavy delays this morning due to a vehicle fire which has blocked a major highway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th Feb 2024, 07:50 GMT
The incident, near Winchester, has blocked one lane of the A34 Northbound - and journeys are expected to take 90 minutes longer.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "#A34 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between #A303 #BullingtonCross and #Whitchurch due to a vehicle fire, heavy delays of approx 90 mins from #SouthWonston."

More details to follow.

