A34: Vehicle fire blocks lane between Bullington Cross and Whitchurch with heavy delays for drivers
Drivers face heavy delays this morning due to a vehicle fire which has blocked a major highway.
The incident, near Winchester, has blocked one lane of the A34 Northbound - and journeys are expected to take 90 minutes longer.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "#A34 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between #A303 #BullingtonCross and #Whitchurch due to a vehicle fire, heavy delays of approx 90 mins from #SouthWonston."