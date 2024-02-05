News you can trust since 1877
ASLEF strikes: South Western Railway trains from Portsmouth disrupted

Railway journeys to and from Portsmouth continue to be disrupted this week as workers as a result of strike action by union members in a dispute over pay and conditions.

By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:28 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 10:41 GMT
Strike is being taken today (February 5) by members of the ASLEF union impacting services operated by GWR, CrossCountry and Chiltern Railways, and an overtime ban remains in place until tomorrow (February 6) with short-notice cancellations and alterations likely. This follows strike action last week

Stuart Meek, South Western Railway’s Chief Operating Officer, said: "Once again we’re very sorry for the disruption this will cause and we thank our customers for their continued patience.”

More information about how your journey is affected can be found on the company's website here.

