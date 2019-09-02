Audi spotted stuck in water at Portsmouth Harbour - before owner gets back in and drives off

AN AUDI owner has been left with wet feet this afternoon, after having to retrieve their car from Portsmouth Harbour.

The 19 plate Audi saloon, worth around £30,000, was spotted stuck in the water in the harbour after the tide came at 1.30pm this afternoon.

Picture: Michael Flude

The vehicle was parked on the slipway, between The Hard and Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Fortunately, the vehicle didn’t float away – but the owner was forced to get into the water themselves to get their wheels back.

A spokesman from Queen’s Harbour Master, which oversees movements in the harbour, said: ‘We were made aware of a car stuck in the Harbour earlier this afternoon.

‘It was in the water for about 30 minutes before the owner actually came back and retrieved it from the water.

‘Had it floated away it could have contaminated the water with oil and fuel, so it’s a very fortunate outcome for everyone.’

The QHM spokesman also reiterated that the slipway ‘isn’t the best place’ to park and stressed the environmental risk of oil and fuel getting into the water.

