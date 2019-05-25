Bank holiday delays on M27 after crash

There are delays of up to 15 minutes for drivers on the M27 today after a earlier collision.

The third lane of the motorway is blocked westbound between Junction 7 at Hedge End and Junction 5 at Eastleigh.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has said drivers should expect delays of about 15 minutes on approach.

Traffic is backing up between the two junctions.

There are also minor delays for drivers both ways near Junction 9 at Whiteley, and some bus delays in Portsmouth due to bank holiday traffic.

Picture: Highways England

