DELAYS are currently building on the M27 due to a broken down vehicle on the westbound carriageway.

A broken down lorry has blocked lane one between Junction 8 for the A3024 Bursledon turn off and Junction 9 for the A27 at ParkGate.

Recovery of the lorry has been deployed but delays are increasing.

The flow of traffic has already been affected by ongoing roadworks which have seen speed restrictions of 50 miles per hour in place.