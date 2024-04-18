A number of residents near Havant Road have had no water this afternoon following a burst water main which impacted the water pressure. The incident has been ongoing since earlier today and there are now temporary traffic lights in place while engineers from Portsmouth Water work on site. The water has since been restored and the burst main has been fixed but the traffic lights and engineers are still on site. As a result of the temporary traffic lights, there are heavy delays in the area.

An update on the Portsmouth Water website says: “We are aware of the ongoing traffic disruption at Havant Road, Hayling Island as a result of our temporary traffic signals. Whilst the burst main has been repaired and water supplies are restored, the team on site continue working hard to reinstate the affected area and will remove the temporary signals as soon as it is safe to do so. Once again, we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your ongoing patience.”