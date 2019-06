Have your say

A ROAD traffic collision closed Wickham Road in Fareham.

The incident happened on the A32 Wickham Road near the junction of Furzehall Avenue.

Paramedics at the scene of the crash.''Picture: Kimberley Barber

A statement from the police said: ‘We had a report of a collision at 4.45pm on the A32 Wickham Road involving a lorry and a car.’

As yet no further details are available.