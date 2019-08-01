Car bursts into flames on M3 as drivers face delays of up to an hour - live updates

A car fire has caused long delays on the M3 this afternoon.

Part of the motorway was closed northbound between junction 9 at Winchester services and junction 7 at Basingstoke.

READ MORE: 6 driving laws you may not realise you are breaking this summer

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.