A27: Car crash blocks lane at busy roundabout in Fareham - what happened
A crash blocked a lane near a busy roundabout in Fareham.
The collision took place on the A27 near the Quay Street roundabout yesterday afternoon. Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported on X that heavy delays built up in the area as a result.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said police were called to the scene at 1.50pm following a crash involving two cars. He added that no injuries were reported from the incident
HCCTT said the obstruction was cleared by 2.56pm.
