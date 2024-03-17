A27: Car crash blocks lane at busy roundabout in Fareham - what happened

A crash blocked a lane near a busy roundabout in Fareham.
By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Mar 2024, 10:06 GMT
The collision took place on the A27 near the Quay Street roundabout yesterday afternoon. Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported on X that heavy delays built up in the area as a result.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said police were called to the scene at 1.50pm following a crash involving two cars. He added that no injuries were reported from the incident

HCCTT said the obstruction was cleared by 2.56pm.

