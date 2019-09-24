MOTORISTS are facing widespread disruption on roads across Hampshire this morning as heavy rain pummelled the area.

Delays of up to an hour have been reported along the county’s major roads, with traffic moving at moving at 10mph on the M27 towards Southampton.

Heavy rain has also caused chaos, with localised flooding delaying drivers along the M27 and other major trunk roads, including the M3 towards Winchester.

Water on the A27 near Chichester following this morning’s downpour, is also causing delays.

READ MORE: Supermarket shuts early ahead of clash between Pompey and Southampton

While earlier, shortly before 8am, a crash on the M27 westbound, towards Southampton between Junction 7 at Hedge End and Junction 5 at Eastleigh, left one lane blocked, causing delays of more than 30 minutes.

Delays have been reported right the way across Hampshire following the heavy rain this morning. Photo: Twitter/Romanse

The vehicle has since been removed but there are still delays on approach.

READ MORE: Rogue trader conned pensioners out of £34,000 cold calling for ‘unnecessary’ roofing works

Transport issues across the county

Hovertravel has cancelled all of its services until at least 11am because of the adverse weather conditions.

There are also major delays on the railway because of a signalling fault between Havant and Fratton. National Rail has said trains may be delayed or cancelled until about midday while the problem is fixed.