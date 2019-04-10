Commuters warned of M27 delays after two car crash

Have your say

MOTORISTS are being warned they face delays on M27 this morning following a crash.

The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway and involved two cars, according to Highways England.

One lane is currently blocked between Junction 8 Windhover, and Junction 9 Parkgate.

Highways England tweeted: ‘#J8 #Windhover to J9 #Parkgate #M27 Lane 1 is blocked due to a 2 car accident.

‘Free recovery are towards to recover the vehicles.’

Motorists are warned there could be delays on the motorway as a result of the accident and the lane being blocked this morning.

