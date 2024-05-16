Crash near A27 at Emsworth leaves road part-blocked and delays for drivers
A crash near the A27 at Emsworth has resulted in a part-blocked road and delays for drivers.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A259 Havant Road both ways at Selangor Avenue.”
The incident on the road, which links to the A27, was first reported around 3.30pm
