A ROAD traffic incident near the M27 has led to traffic delays after a lane was blocked.

The crash on the A31 eastbound at Stoney Cross took place at 10.45am this morning resulting in growing traffic congestion, according to Hampshire County Council’s live twitter feed Romanse.

The tweet posted said: ‘1 lane remains BLOCKED eastbound due to RTI between A338 and #M27, approx delays of 20 minutes on approach.’

