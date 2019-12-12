Crash on M27 near Portsmouth causing long delays with two lanes blocked

Have your say

A CRASH on the M27 heading towards Portsmouth is causing long delays after two lanes were blocked.

The collision happened eastbound between junction 11 and 12 at 11.15pm – with traffic now building back to junction 10.

Police and fire crews are on scene.

READ MORE: Popular Fratton newsagent battered after trying to fight off robbers

It has not been confirmed how many cars were involved in the collision or the extent of the injuries.

But motorists are being warned to expect delays.

Scene of the M27 crash''Pic: Highways England

Romanse posted on Twitter: ‘Two lanes BLOCKED due to an RTI, approx 40 minute delays heading back towards J10/A32.’