Gavin Bathurst-Shaw-Binning, 46, of Barons Way in Edgham, Surrey, was sentenced on March 6 to nine years imprisonment, with a disqualification of 160 months. He was sentenced for dangerous driving, criminal damage, and recklessly endangering the lives of three motorists. The court heard Bathurst-Shaw-Binning was swerving in and out of lanes, intentionally ramming other vehicles and speeding before he eventually crashed on the M3 near junction 11 on June 16 2023. This then resulted in the motorway being closed for several hours. PC Beth Hill said: "It is by sheer luck only that nobody was seriously injured during this spree of utterly reckless and dangerous driving by the defendant. "This caused complete mayhem on the motorway and he has rightly been punished for his actions."