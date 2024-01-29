A27 Traffic: Delays of 65 minutes following collision on A27 westbound between Farlington and Eastern Road
There are delays of approximately 65 minutes following a collision on the A27 westbound.
One lane is blocked between the A3M/A2030, Farlington, and Eastern Road following a road traffic collision. There are heavy delays of over an hour southbound on the A3M and westbound on the A27 backing all the way to Emsworth.
According to the AA Route planner, three cars are involved in the collision and it is impacting traffic significantly in the area.