DRIVERS on the M27 are facing long delays this morning because of a second consecutive day of traffic light failures.

The fault at the Winnall Roundabout, on the M3 near Winchester, is causing tailbacks westbound on the M27.

Live traffic maps from Google show slow traffic as far back as J9 for the M27 at Whiteley.

It is understood an engineer is en route to fix the lights.