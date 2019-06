Have your say

DRIVERS are facing a wait on the M27 this morning after a three-car crash led to one lane being blocked.

The accident occurred in lane one near the J7 entry slip, westbound, near Hedge End, at about 7am.

Live traffic maps from Google showed congestion trailing back to J9, at Park Gate – amounting to a 20-minute delay – before the lane was cleared shortly before 8am.

A CCTV picture captured by Highways England appeared to show the incident involved a lorry and two cars.

