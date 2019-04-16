Diesel spill causing delays on M27 slip road

A DIESEL spill is causing traffic disruptions for Hampshire motorists this afternoon.

The incident happened on the A334 Kanes Hill roundabout and road users are being warned to ‘beware’ by police.

There are delays this afternoon

The spill is causing disruptions on the slip road to the M27 and AA traffic are warning that the road is partly blocked.

With motorists being warned that there are on all approaches to the roundabout while clean-up work takes place.

Hants Road Police tweeted: ‘Diesel spill KANES HILL roundabout onto CHARLES WATTS WAY to J7 M27 and beyond.

Awaiting local authority assistance. All road users particularly motorcyclists beware. #Southampton #HedgeEnd 27207.’

