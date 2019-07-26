Dog who brought London Waterloo to a standstill safely rescued

A DOG who brought one of Britain’s busiest stations to a standstill has been safely rescued.

Services from London Waterloo were suspended last night after a man was seen chasing the animal along electrified tracks.

All 24 platforms at the station were closed at one point yesterday following the incident.

However South Western Railway (SWR) have this morning said that the dog has been safely rescued.

SWR Help tweeted: ‘The dog on the track at Waterloo has been safely rescued and is enjoying a cup of premium water after this morning's game of hide and seek!’

A man on the railway tracks outside Waterloo station, London, looking for his dog. Picture: @benburns01/PA Wire

Video shared on social media showed a man running along the tracks at the approach to the station.

‘We saw a dog running down the track and then, 20 seconds later, a man running after it,’ said passenger Adam Willmott, 23. ‘The dog was much faster and the man was looking rather tired.’

He said his London-bound train had been stationary for more than 20 minutes with no power.

‘We have no air conditioning and it is just getting hotter and hotter,’ he said. ‘The train manager said he doesn't know when we will move.’

A spokesman for South Western Railway said: ‘I can confirm that the trespass incident involves an individual chasing a dog down the rail lines and that services have been held between Waterloo and Vauxhall stations. The British Transport Police have been called to handle the incident.’

It follows earlier disruption at London Euston and London St Pancras because of heat-related problems on tracks.