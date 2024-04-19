Drivers delayed as incident leads to lane closure by M3
Drivers in Hampshire are being delayed after a lane closure.
A stalled vehicle on the A34 Northbound, near the M3 link, has led to disruption in the area.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A34 Northbound after A33 Winchester By-pass.”
