Drivers suffering delays on A3 at Hindhead this morning
Drivers are suffering delays on the A3 at Hindhead this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News is reporting disruption on the A3, the link between Portsmouth and London.
The AA said: “Entry ramp partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A3 Northbound at the A333.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.