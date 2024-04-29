Drivers suffering delays on A3 at Hindhead this morning

Drivers are suffering delays on the A3 at Hindhead this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Hindhead TunnelThe Hindhead Tunnel
The Hindhead Tunnel

AA Traffic News is reporting disruption on the A3, the link between Portsmouth and London.

The AA said: “Entry ramp partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A3 Northbound at the A333.”

Related topics:Drivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.