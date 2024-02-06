Eastern Road: Chaos on major Hampshire road due to closure following Southern Water works
Eastern Road is currently closed whilst Southern Water carries out major re-lining of a 500m underground pipe in a bid to prevent further water bursts and disruptions.
The closure of the road started on February 3 at 8pm and it is intended to remain closed until February 9 at 8pm. As a result of the closure traffic during rush hour has been chaotic for commuters in the area and this morning (February 6), there have been significant delays and tailbacks along the A27.
There were delays of more than 25 minutes between Havant Road, Emsworth, and the A27/Portsbridge Roundabout due to the closure of Eastern Road. There were also delays of 15 minutes on the A3M between junction, Waterlooville, and the A27 near the Havant Bypass.
The work will see a 500-metre-long sewer, which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth, re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts. The work will be carried out in two parts which will mean that the road will be closed again at a later date. There has not been a confirmation of the second closure as of yet.