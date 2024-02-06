Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The closure of the road started on February 3 at 8pm and it is intended to remain closed until February 9 at 8pm. As a result of the closure traffic during rush hour has been chaotic for commuters in the area and this morning (February 6), there have been significant delays and tailbacks along the A27.

There were delays of more than 25 minutes between Havant Road, Emsworth, and the A27/Portsbridge Roundabout due to the closure of Eastern Road. There were also delays of 15 minutes on the A3M between junction, Waterlooville, and the A27 near the Havant Bypass.

