Eastern Road: When major Portsmouth road will shut as Colas carries out "routine maintenance work"
Eastern Road has been closed a number of times over the past few months while Southern Water carried out repair works following numerous leaks. As a result of the road closures, Colas has not been able to complete ‘routine maintenance work’ which was planned. A road closure will be taking place to allow engineers to complete these works.
Martin Lavers, Portsmouth City Council’s assistant director for Economy, Planning and Transport, said: "A full night closure of Eastern Road is planned on the evening of Monday 15 April, from 9pm till 5am the following morning while Colas carry out routine maintenance work.
"The planned works are part of the highway maintenance programme which occurs throughout the year, to keep this major route safe for all who use it. This includes repairing potholes, repainting road markings, gully cleansing (which helps prevent sewers from being overwhelmed with rainwater) and a full mechanical road sweep.
"These planned works were postponed due to the Southern Water works. It was not possible to carry out both sets of works at the same time, as this would have clashed onsite with Southern Water's contractors and their onsite traffic management system, which is used to keep people safe while working.
"Data has shown that Portsmouth is among the best cities nationally for road quality, according to the NHT Public Satisfaction Survey 2023. Portsmouth scored second in the country for satisfaction of highways condition, road surfaces, highway maintenance, and dealing with potholes and damaged roads."
