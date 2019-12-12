Engine oil spilled in crash near Portsmouth on M27 - but all lanes now open

A CRASH near Portsmouth on the M27 that saw engine oil spilled onto the road has now been cleared.

The collision happened eastbound between junction 11 and 12 at 11.15pm – resulting in police and fire crews attending the scene.

Motorists were being warned to expect delays of up to 70 minutes after two lanes were blocked off following the collision, which saw oil spilled across the road as the motorway goes from four lanes into three.

Hampshire County Council’s live Twitter feed Romanse has now stated that ‘all lanes are cleared’ but ‘delays remain from junction 10’.