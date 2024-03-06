The Esso Garage and Tesco Express on Copnor Road, Copnor, is closed to the public while the changes take place.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

A spokesperson for ExxonMobil, the parent company behind Esso, said: "The Esso Tesco Copnor Express site is closed for modernisation, including works to update the underground fuel tanks as part of our ongoing maintenance programme. We expect it to reopen in early summer. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience while these works are underway."