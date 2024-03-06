Esso Tesco Copnor Express fuel station shuts for rennovation - when the Portsmouth garage will reopen

A Portsmouth fuel station has shut for a major revamp - here is when it is expected to reopen.
By Joe Buncle
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:51 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 14:53 GMT
The Esso Garage and Tesco Express on Copnor Road, Copnor, is closed to the public while the changes take place.

The Esso garage in Copnor is closed for repairs.

A spokesperson for ExxonMobil, the parent company behind Esso, said: "The Esso Tesco Copnor Express site is closed for modernisation, including works to update the underground fuel tanks as part of our ongoing maintenance programme. We expect it to reopen in early summer. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience while these works are underway."

A sign at the sight tells customers: "Apologies whilst we're improving your site but we'll reopen soon."

