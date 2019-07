Have your say

AN EXIT has been closed on Portsbridge roundabout due to an incident.

The exit near the Porsche garage towards Paulsgrove and Lakeside North Harbour has been shut by police while a car is removed.



A witness said the car was damaged on the front and was being removed by a tow truck.

Drivers are having to divert through Cosham.