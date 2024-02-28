Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work began in October last year to create the new public transport route, running through Portchester and Fareham, with a temporary road layout set up on the A27 in the Cams Hill area. A single lane closure was imposed on Delme roundabout and duel carriageway – with the area coned off. Walking and cycling routes are also due to be upgraded. One lane remains shut in the Cams Hill area as a result, with drivers often finding alternative routes on different streets. Temporary traffic lights are also in place. Traffic has regularly been delayed in the area as a result of the roadworks - and the police have received complaints about the "emotive" issue.

In a post on the Fareham Police Facebook page, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "This post concerns over what is quite an emotive issue at present in Portchester and Fareham. We are have received complaints in relation the current road works on the A27 at the Down End Road junction and Cams Hall junction. These roadworks are being managed by Hampshire Highways and the police have no direct control over these.

Police have received complaints about the ongoing roadworks. Pictured is the Down End Road junction.

"We have had complaints over vehicles parked across the yellow box junctions which then leads to other vehicles doing the same leading the junction becoming blocked. This is covered by rule 174 of the Highway Code 'You must not enter the box until your exit road or lane is clear. However, you may enter the box and wait when you want to turn right, and are only stopped from doing so by oncoming traffic, or by other vehicles waiting to turn right. At signalled roundabouts you must not enter the box unless you can cross over it completely without stopping.'

"Due to recent incidents we will be looking at enforcement action for drivers who continue to contravene this. I appreciate that this is a difficult situation and I would please ask drivers to be patient and considerate."