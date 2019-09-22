Firefighters 'feared the worst' after car with woman and dog inside rolled into woods off Hampshire road

A WOMAN and dog had a lucky escape from a car crash earlier, after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled into the nearby woods.

Fire crews from Havant, Emsworth and Cosham were called to Emsworth Common Road in Havant at 3.10pm this afternoon, responding to reports of an RTC.

The car had apparently rolled off the road, in what Havant Fire Station’s crew manager, Simon Morford, described as a ‘really serious incident’.

‘We were expecting the worst,’ he said.

‘The car was on its side when we arrived and the woman was still inside.

‘Fortunately, she only had minor injuries, with a potentially broken wrist. We tunnelled her out the back of her car and handed her over to an ambulance crew.

‘The dog was absolutely fine.’

The exact nature of the single-vehicle incident is unknown.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.