Flying Scotsman to return to Hampshire next month - here's how you can see it

The iconic Flying Scotsman will be returning to Hampshire next month to give passengers a glimpse of the county’s beautiful countryside.

Train enthusiasts can spot the world-famous steam engine when it travels on the Mid Hants Railway Watercress Line between Saturday February 29 and Sunday March 8.

The Flying Scotsman locomotive

Unfortunately places on the train are sold out but there will be plenty of opportunities to see the Flying Scotsman on its journey between Alresford and Alton stations.

Passengers will embark at Alresford before heading to Alton, and then returning along the 10-mile route.

The locomotive will be in public service on four days – Saturday February 29, Sunday March 1, Saturday March 7 and Sunday March 8.

Four journeys are scheduled each day. Departure times from Alresford are 9am, 11.20am, 1.50pm and 4.15pm.

Other stations the Scotsman will be passing along the route include Medstead and Four Marks and Ropley.

In 2017 its journey across the UK was delayed after groups of people were spotted on the line trying to take a photo.

Organisers of the trips have warned people planning to catch a glimpse of the train to stay safe.

A message on the Watercress Line website said: ‘Flying Scotsman can be seen in action safely from our stations and around our stations. Please do not trespass on to the railway or running lines.

‘The safety of all our customers is paramount as well as the running of the trains. Our line side is clearly marked and is fenced off for your safety.

‘Please make this visit safe and an enjoyable for everyone.’

The Flying Scotsman started service on the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) in 1923 and was named after the London to Edinburgh service, which left at 10am each day in 1862.

In 1934 it clocked 100mph on a test run – the first UK locomotive to have reached that speed.

It returned to service in 2016 following a £4.2 million refurbishment, and has since carried thousands of passengers across the UK.