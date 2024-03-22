Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 19 projects - including road resurfacing schemes - are being allocated a share of the government's "Network North" funding. This was generated scrapping the northern part of the HS2 high speed rail project. Schemes in Portchester, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island will receive the extra financing.

Hampshire County Council is allocating £8.25m to the projects. Councillor Nick Adams-King, cabinet lead for universal services , said: “In common with most other local highway authorities across the country, we are experiencing unprecedented numbers of issues on our local roads which, combined with rising costs, means we are having to do more with less available money. Therefore, we welcome the additional funding from government which will enable us to accelerate the delivery of 19 larger resurfacing and repair schemes across the county, adding to work that is already planned for the coming year.

Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island, is one of the areas where the funding will go. Repairs will be carried out to the bridge. Picture: David George

"These improvements will make the sites more resilient to the impacts of extreme weather, helping to prevent the recurrence of potholes and other defects. In addition, we are also investing more of our own budget into road repairs. Since April 2023, we have deployed this additional resource to fix over 142,000 road defects including potholes and other issues.”

The government confirmed in October that Hampshire would receive £4.225m in 2023/2024 and the same amount in 2024/2025. Funds are limited to projects which involve the maintenance of local roads, pavements, cycleways and bridges.

Local areas and roads where work will take place

Bridge repairs at Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island

Havant Railway Station footbridge footbridge repairs

Portsview Avenue, Portchester

Barnes Lane, Salisbury Green

Purbrook Way, Havant

Aston Road, Waterlooville

Other schemes in roads and areas across Hampshire

Kempshott Lane, Basingstoke

Winklebury Way, Basingstoke

Chapel Hill-Kingsclere Road roundabout, Basingstoke

Winchester Road, Fair Oak

Winchester Road, Stroud

Headley Road, Grayshott

High Street, Fordingbridge

Lower Pennington Lane, Pennington

Farnborough Road (part section), Aldershot

North Way, Andover

A3090 Pauncefoot Hill, Romsey