Traffic: Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Portchester road schemes receive multi-million pound boost
and live on Freeview channel 276
A total of 19 projects - including road resurfacing schemes - are being allocated a share of the government's "Network North" funding. This was generated scrapping the northern part of the HS2 high speed rail project. Schemes in Portchester, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island will receive the extra financing.
Hampshire County Council is allocating £8.25m to the projects. Councillor Nick Adams-King, cabinet lead for universal services , said: “In common with most other local highway authorities across the country, we are experiencing unprecedented numbers of issues on our local roads which, combined with rising costs, means we are having to do more with less available money. Therefore, we welcome the additional funding from government which will enable us to accelerate the delivery of 19 larger resurfacing and repair schemes across the county, adding to work that is already planned for the coming year.
"These improvements will make the sites more resilient to the impacts of extreme weather, helping to prevent the recurrence of potholes and other defects. In addition, we are also investing more of our own budget into road repairs. Since April 2023, we have deployed this additional resource to fix over 142,000 road defects including potholes and other issues.”
The government confirmed in October that Hampshire would receive £4.225m in 2023/2024 and the same amount in 2024/2025. Funds are limited to projects which involve the maintenance of local roads, pavements, cycleways and bridges.
Local areas and roads where work will take place
Bridge repairs at Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island
Havant Railway Station footbridge footbridge repairs
Portsview Avenue, Portchester
Barnes Lane, Salisbury Green
Purbrook Way, Havant
Aston Road, Waterlooville
Other schemes in roads and areas across Hampshire
Kempshott Lane, Basingstoke
Winklebury Way, Basingstoke
Chapel Hill-Kingsclere Road roundabout, Basingstoke
Winchester Road, Fair Oak
Winchester Road, Stroud
Headley Road, Grayshott
High Street, Fordingbridge
Lower Pennington Lane, Pennington
Farnborough Road (part section), Aldershot
North Way, Andover
A3090 Pauncefoot Hill, Romsey
Luzborough Lane, Romsey
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.