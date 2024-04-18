Hampshire Train Travel: Gas leak near railway causing delays with lines blocked between Andover and Salisbury
Lines are blocked between Andover and Salisbury railway stations while workers are fixing the problem. Trains in the north of Hampshire may be cancelled, delayed or changed, South Western Railway (SWR) said.
A statement on its website added: “We have been informed of a gas leak near the railway between Andover and Salisbury. This means that all lines are currently blocked.
“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 2.30pm.” Services have been reduced to one an hour on several routes. This includes between Exeter St Davids and Salisbury and Salisbury and London Waterloo diverted via Southampton.
One train will shuttle between Basingstoke and Andover once every 60 minutes, and Grateley station will not be served at all. Train tickets will be accepted on other Great Western Railway routes, and on the London Underground where appropriate.
SWR added: “For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point. We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”
