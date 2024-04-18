Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lines are blocked between Andover and Salisbury railway stations while workers are fixing the problem. Trains in the north of Hampshire may be cancelled, delayed or changed, South Western Railway (SWR) said.

A statement on its website added: “We have been informed of a gas leak near the railway between Andover and Salisbury. This means that all lines are currently blocked.

South Western Railway (SWR) said services are being cancelled between Andover and Salisbury due to a gas leak. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 2.30pm.” Services have been reduced to one an hour on several routes. This includes between Exeter St Davids and Salisbury and Salisbury and London Waterloo diverted via Southampton.

One train will shuttle between Basingstoke and Andover once every 60 minutes, and Grateley station will not be served at all. Train tickets will be accepted on other Great Western Railway routes, and on the London Underground where appropriate.