GATWICK AIRPORT have said they hope all flights on Thursday will run as usual despite today’s delays.

Flights were suspended for around two hours due to an issue with the airport’s air traffic control systems.

In total, 28 flights have been cancelled with a further 26 diverted to other airports

The airport said it had experienced a problem in its control tower.

Passengers due to travel to or from the airport have been advised to check for updates with their airline.