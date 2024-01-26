News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Collision involving lorry on A32 Gosport Road has caused road blockage in both directions

A collision involving a lorry on the A32 is causing long queues and heavy delays.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jan 2024, 11:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gosport Road on the A32 is partially blocked in both directions due to a road traffic collision near Hoeford Bus Depot. This collision involves a lorry and there are long queues and heavy delays in both directions.

For more information about the incident, click here.

Related topics:A32FarehamTraffic