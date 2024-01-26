Collision involving lorry on A32 Gosport Road has caused road blockage in both directions
A collision involving a lorry on the A32 is causing long queues and heavy delays.
Gosport Road on the A32 is partially blocked in both directions due to a road traffic collision near Hoeford Bus Depot. This collision involves a lorry and there are long queues and heavy delays in both directions.