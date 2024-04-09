Hampshire Traffic: Car overturned on Durrants Road (B2149), Rowlands Castle with emergency services attending
and live on Freeview channel 276
A car appears to have overturned on Durrants Road (B2149) in Rowlands Castle with emergency services in attendance. Delays can be expected on the approach to Red Hill and Rowlands Castle from the direction of Staunton Country Park. An ambulance, fire engine and two police cars are currently at the scene.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.35pm today to a report of a road traffic collision on Durrants Road, Rowlands Castle. The collision involved a Toyota Rav-4 and a Ford Transit van. A man reported minor injuries.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.