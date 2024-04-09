Hampshire traffic: Planned M3 road closure could affect M3 and M27 commuters
Hampshire commuters could be affected with a section of a major motorway to be closed overnight for the rest of the week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways are conducting structures work every night this week which will see the M3 southbound closed from Junction 13 to the M27.
The motorway is scheduled to be closed every night this week between 9pm and 6am before the closures stop from 6am Saturday, April 13 onwards.
Further information on the closures can be found on the National Highways website and it is advised to check your route before travelling.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.