Heavy delays in Portsmouth following Portsmouth FC v Oxford and University open day

The city is suffering with heavy traffic delays following a combination of the football and a university open day.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 15:11 GMT
There are significant delays throughout the city as a result of people flocking to see Portsmouth FC play against Oxford and the University of Portsmouth's first open day of the year.

There are approximately 20 minutes of delays on the A3, Mile End Road southbound from Church Street. There are also delays in the Fratton area as well as the Baffins area.

The University of Portsmouth open day will also be attracting hundreds of people from across the country and, as a result, there will be even more congestion than a normal weekend when Portsmouth FC are playing at home.

