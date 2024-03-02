There are approximately 20 minutes of delays on the A3, Mile End Road southbound from Church Street. There are also delays in the Fratton area as well as the Baffins area.

The University of Portsmouth open day will also be attracting hundreds of people from across the country and, as a result, there will be even more congestion than a normal weekend when Portsmouth FC are playing at home.